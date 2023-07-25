Published Dec 10, 2018
WATCH: "The Brightest Star," Short Treks Trailer
"When my people look up at the stars," Saru says gravely, "they see only death." So begins the trailer for "The Brightest Star," the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Check out the trailer and a photo from the installment, which will premiere December 6 on CBS All Access.
Saru
"The Brightest Star" continues the rollout of Star Trek: Short Treks, four standalone stories building toward the early 2019 return of Star Trek: Discovery.
Each short runs approximately 10-15 minutes and will be an opportunity for fans to dive deeper into key themes and characters – including Saru (Doug Jones), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson, who directs his segment as well) and Aldis Hodge's new character, Craft -- that fit into Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe.
