WATCH: "The Brightest Star," Short Treks Trailer

Each short runs approximately 10-15 minutes and will be an opportunity for fans to dive deeper into key themes and characters – including Saru (Doug Jones), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson, who directs his segment as well) and Aldis Hodge's new character, Craft -- that fit into Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe.

Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.