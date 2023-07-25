WATCH: Spock's Ears Burning & Creative Captain's Logs

It’s getting hard to keep track of all the Star Trek Into Darkness clips Paramount has been beaming out into the universe, but we’re trying. In case you haven’t seen it yet, check out “Ears Burning.” Plus, we also found an entertaining news feature in which several Star Trek into Darkness actors, while walking the red carpet at the London premiere, were asked how they would word a captain’s log about working on the film.Up first is “Ears Burning.” In the 38-second clip, Kirk (Chris Pine) and Uhura (Zoe Saldana) find themselves sharing a ride in a turbolift, during which they vent their frustrations about Spock (Zachary Quinto). Next is the red carpet compilation from Epix News, with the Star Trek Into Darkness cast responding to the question of what their respective captain’s logs would say about the experience or working on the film. Which is your favorite?