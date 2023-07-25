WATCH: Short Film Spoof Directed By Tim Russ

Cavity was among the 10 nominees for Best Toscar Film, going up against Dallas Biters Club, The Fox of Wolf St., British Hustle, Knobraska, Shaving Mr. Hanks, 12 Days a Stripper and others. And when the awards were handed out on Feb. 26 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, the Toscar went to Terminate Her, a parody of Her. StarTrek.com is pleased to share with fans the Cavity short, as well as a separate making-of documentary, both courtesy of producer Heath Deatherage, and we also spoke to Russ, who makes a quickie cameo in Cavity.

"I was asked to come on board as director last minute because this particular group didn't have anyone resources to pull off the short in the time they had," says Russ, noting that 10 different teams had just three weeks each to make their respective parodies. "I had lenses, my know-how and (other) equipment. The cast was made up of the group members and was already determined by the time I joined them.