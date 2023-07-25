WATCH: Shenzhou Set Built from the Ground Up

Star Trek fans have caught glimpses of the U.S.S. Shenzhou -- the Federation starship captained by Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) inStar Trek: Discovery -- but now you can see the bridge set being built from the ground up in a brand new time-lapse video.Star Trek: Discovery premieres in the U.S. on CBS All Access Sunday, Sept. 24, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.