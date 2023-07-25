Published Nov 7, 2018
WATCH: Sarek's "Impossible" Choice
Star Trek: Discovery: Season One will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on November 13 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution, and to whet your appetite, StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive clip from one of the extra features, “The Voyage of Season 1.” In it, Discovery co-executive producer Jordon Nardino discusses Sarek's backstory and the "impossible choice" the Vulcan had to make between Michael Burnham and Spock.
Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.