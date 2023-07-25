WATCH: Sarek's "Impossible" Choice

Star Trek: Discovery: Season One will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on November 13 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution, and to whet your appetite, StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive clip from one of the extra features, “The Voyage of Season 1.” In it, Discovery co-executive producer Jordon Nardino discusses Sarek's backstory and the "impossible choice" the Vulcan had to make between Michael Burnham and Spock.