WATCH: Reimagining the Klingons

CBS All Access has just released "How the Klingons Were Reimagined for Star Trek: Discovery," a three-minute behind-the-scenes video examining how the show's writers and producers, as well as the team at Alchemy Studios, developed the Klingons for the new show. Among those commenting are actors Mary Chieffo and Chris Obi, producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts, as well as Glenn Hetrick and Neville Page from Alchemy. Check it out below:

