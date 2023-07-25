Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 27, 2017

    WATCH: Reimagining the Klingons

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    CBS All Access has just released "How the Klingons Were Reimagined for Star Trek: Discovery," a three-minute behind-the-scenes video examining how the show's writers and producers, as well as the team at Alchemy Studios, developed the Klingons for the new show. Among those commenting are actors Mary Chieffo and Chris Obi, producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts, as well as Glenn Hetrick and Neville Page from Alchemy. Check it out below:

    Stream all-new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Sundays at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT, exclusively on CBS All Access.

