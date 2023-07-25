Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Dec 2, 2016

    WATCH: Picardo Reads From Sagan's The Pale Blue Dot

    By Robert Picardo

    Hello, StarTrek.com readers. Robert Picardo here. Welcome to my latest Planetary Post. Back in 1990, the Voyager spacecraft -- and I mean the REAL Voyager spacecraft -- took a photo of our planet from about 6,000,000,000 km away. This distant image of Earth inspired Carl Sagan, the Planetary Society's co-founder, to write some very moving and inspirational words about our home in his book, The Pale Blue Dot. It is my particular honor to read some of those words in the new Planetary Post. I hope Sagan's words will mean as much to you as they do to me...

    Learn more about The Planetary Society by going to www.planetary.org. And just tell them The Doctor sent you.

