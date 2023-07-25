WATCH: Picardo Re-programmed as "Phantom of the Orbit"

Attention Star Trek Holo-weeners!

See me re-programmed as "The Phantom of the Orbit" in this spooky holiday episode of The Planetary Post. Also, enjoy a special guest visit from Dr. Konstantin Batygin, one of the members of the team that theorized a big ninth planet... way out beyond Neptune!

Tantalized by all things Trans-Neptunian? Enjoy the extended version of my interview with Dr. Konstantin Batygin here:

Learn more about The Planetary Society by going to www.planetary.org. And just tell them the Doctor sent you.