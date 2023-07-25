Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Oct 29, 2017

    WATCH: Picardo Re-programmed as "Phantom of the Orbit"

    WATCH: Picardo Re-programmed as "Phantom of the Orbit"

    By Robert Picardo

    Attention Star Trek Holo-weeners!

    See me re-programmed as "The Phantom of the Orbit" in this spooky holiday episode of The Planetary Post. Also, enjoy a special guest visit from Dr. Konstantin Batygin, one of the members of the team that theorized a big ninth planet... way out beyond Neptune!

    Tantalized by all things Trans-Neptunian? Enjoy the extended version of my interview with Dr. Konstantin Batygin here:

    Learn more about The Planetary Society by going to www.planetary.org. And just tell them the Doctor sent you.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top