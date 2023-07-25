Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published May 4, 2018

    WATCH: Picardo Checks Out Mars InSight Lander

    WATCH: Picardo Checks Out Mars InSight Lander

    By Robert Picardo

    Hello, dear StarTrek.com readers:

    In this month's Planetary Post: our next mission to Mars is about to launch... We take you inside the clean room to get up close and personal with the Mars InSight Lander. Plus, searching for more Earth-like exoplanets with the TESS mission. Want more missions, more science and more exploration? Then, please join me.

    Learn more about The Planetary Society by going to www.planetary.org. And just tell them the Doctor sent you.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top