    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Jul 8, 2017

    WATCH: Picardo Celebrates Asteroid Day

    By Robert Picardo

    Hello again, StarTrek.com readers. In case you missed it, my latest Planetary Post celebrates Asteroid Day, which occurred June 30th. It also examines the timeless question: if dinosaurs had had a space program, would they have managed to avoid asteroid impact and be productive members of society today?

    Learn more about The Planetary Society by going to www.planetary.org. And just tell them The Doctor sent you.

