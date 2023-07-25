Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Mar 3, 2017

    WATCH: Picardo at Griffith Observatory with Special Guest

    WATCH: Picardo at Griffith Observatory with Special Guest

    By Robert Picardo

    Hello again, StarTrek.com readers. My new Planetary Post whisks you to a Star Party at the historic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California. There, we meet a surprise guest: accomplished amateur astronomer Tim Russ -- and, I assure you, Tim has a special surprise of his own for his old colleague. You'll also learn of a great new place in the galaxy to search for alien life and how you can help protect our world from a pesky asteroid impact. Have a look!

    Learn more about The Planetary Society by going to www.planetary.org. And just tell them The Doctor sent you.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top