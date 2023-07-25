WATCH: Patrick Stewart On David Letterman

It seems like we can't get enough of Patrick Stewart or Benedict Cumberbatch this week. Stewart, who turned up the other night on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, also just appeared on Late Show with David Letterman. Letterman noted that thanks to Star Trek and X-Men, Stewart is now "probably one of the most recognizable faces in all of show business." He also chatted with Stewart about people recognizing him, and the actor shared a terrific anecdote out how it's usually night owls, people who work "unseasonable, or unreasonable or odd hours" who are obsessed with Star Trek. Stewart also elicited chuckles with his comments about being called "captain" by fans.

Check it out now: