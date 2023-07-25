Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 6, 2014

    WATCH: Patrick Stewart On David Letterman

    WATCH: Patrick Stewart On David Letterman

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It seems like we can't get enough of Patrick Stewart or Benedict Cumberbatch this week. Stewart, who turned up the other night on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, also just appeared on Late Show with David Letterman. Letterman noted that thanks to Star Trek and X-Men, Stewart is now "probably one of the most recognizable faces in all of show business." He also chatted with Stewart about people recognizing him, and the actor shared a terrific anecdote out how it's usually night owls, people who work "unseasonable, or unreasonable or odd hours" who are obsessed with Star Trek. Stewart also elicited chuckles with his comments about being called "captain" by fans.

    Check it out now:

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top