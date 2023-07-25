Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 9, 2013

    WATCH: New STID Clips And Videos All Collected In One Place

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We at StarTrek.com have been sharing Star Trek Into Darkness clips and behind-the-scenes featurettes as they've been released by Paramount Pictures. Now, with the film just days away, Paramount has helpfully placed more than a dozen of those clip and featurettes -- plus some new ones; be sure to watch Sounds of Science, The Dark and also World Premiere News Wrap -- in one place, along with videos relating to other Paramount films.

    Click HERE to view them now.

