    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 6, 2017

    WATCH: Martin-Green on Colbert, CBS This Morning

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Sonequa Martin-Green is out banging the drum for Star Trek: Discovery. The actress, who stars as Michael Burnham, has been in New York City the past couple of days to make promotional appearances on behalf of the upcoming CBS All Access series. She flashed her special brand of positivity and energy as she discussed Discovery with Stephen Colbert last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. And, today, Martin-Green appeared on CBS This Morning.

    Check out video of both appearances:

    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    CBS This Morning

