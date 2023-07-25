WATCH: Martin-Green Beams to Rachael Ray Show, The Talk

Sonequa Martin-Green, the star of Star Trek: Discovery, has been back out on the talk show circuit to support the upcoming CBS All Access series, which will premiere tomorrow. Yesterday, Martin-Green chatted with Rachael Ray on the Rachael Ray Show, touting that Discovery features “so many firsts.” She also appeared on The Talk, sitting in the Discovery captain’s chair as the hosts – Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood – asked her questions while dressed in Discovery uniforms. Well, most of them were in Discovery uniforms.

Check out video of both appearances:

Rachael Ray Show

The Talk

One of the highlights: video footage, taken by Martin-Green’s husband, of Martin-Green’s reaction to finding out she’d won the role of Michael Burnham on Discovery.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres in the U.S. on CBS All Access Sunday, Sept. 24, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.