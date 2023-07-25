Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 23, 2017

    WATCH: Martin-Green Beams to Rachael Ray Show, The Talk

    WATCH: Martin-Green Beams to Rachael Ray Show, The Talk

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Sonequa Martin-Green, the star of Star Trek: Discovery, has been back out on the talk show circuit to support the upcoming CBS All Access series, which will premiere tomorrow. Yesterday, Martin-Green chatted with Rachael Ray on the Rachael Ray Show, touting that Discovery features “so many firsts.” She also appeared on The Talk, sitting in the Discovery captain’s chair as the hosts – Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood – asked her questions while dressed in Discovery uniforms. Well, most of them were in Discovery uniforms.

    Check out video of both appearances:

    Rachael Ray Show

    The Talk

    One of the highlights: video footage, taken by Martin-Green’s husband, of Martin-Green’s reaction to finding out she’d won the role of Michael Burnham on Discovery.

    Star Trek: Discovery premieres in the U.S. on CBS All Access Sunday, Sept. 24, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top