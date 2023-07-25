Watch! Magazine Celebrates Trek Heroes and Villains

Watch!, the glossy celebrity/fashion/lifestyle magazine published by CBS, will on Tuesday, release a new Star Trek special collector’s edition that explores 50 heroes and 50 villains from the franchise. The 100-page issue, the third Trek-themed special issue from Watch!

nds nationwide and via onnewsstandsnow.com, priced at $9.99, and on sale through October 21. For more information, visit CBSWATCHMAGAZINE.com.

---

