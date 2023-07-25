Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 9, 2019

    WATCH: Kurtzman Talks Future Trek Projects

    Alex Kurtzman spent 30 minutes discussing Picard, Discovery and future Trek projects on Tuesday at CES. Watch the entire video ahead...

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Alex Kurtzman, co-creator and showrunner of Star Trek: Discovery and the current steward of the Star Trek franchise, spent nearly a half-hour on Tuesday at the CES Summit in Las Vegas discussing Discovery's upcoming second season and other Trek-related projects, including the Jean-Luc Picard series that will star Patrick Stewart.

    Check out the video below:

