Published Jan 9, 2019
WATCH: Kurtzman Talks Future Trek Projects
Alex Kurtzman spent 30 minutes discussing Picard, Discovery and future Trek projects on Tuesday at CES. Watch the entire video ahead...
Alex Kurtzman, co-creator and showrunner of Star Trek: Discovery and the current steward of the Star Trek franchise, spent nearly a half-hour on Tuesday at the CES Summit in Las Vegas discussing Discovery's upcoming second season and other Trek-related projects, including the Jean-Luc Picard series that will star Patrick Stewart.
Check out the video below: