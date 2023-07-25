Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 28, 2016

    WATCH: Picardo Interviews Pluto Flyby Principal, Alan Stern

    WATCH: Picardo Interviews Pluto Flyby Principal, Alan Stern

    By Robert Picardo

    Good afternoon, StarTrek.com readers. Robert Picardo here. Welcome to my latest Planetary Post. Remember the July 2015 Pluto flyby? The spectacular images that were sent back by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft after its 9 1/2 year journey brought it to Pluto? Alan Stern, the man who led the team behind this storybook success, is presented the 2016 Cosmos Award by Bill Nye -- and I am there to interview the honoree. I bring you all backstage to a historic celebration, so don't miss out.

    To learn more about The Planetary Society, please visit www.planetary.org. And just tell them The Doctor sent you.

