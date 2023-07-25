Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 23, 2018

    WATCH: How to Make Picard Punch, Choco-lutus & More

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The good folks at ThinkGeek are looking out for you, Star Trek fans. Not only are they offering the super-popular Star Trek: The Next Generation Geeki Tikis – featuring Captain Picard, Geordi La Forge, Lt. Worf, a Ferengi, a Cardassian and a Borg – but they’ve just released a new video offering quick and easy recipes so that you can whip up the tasty likes of Picard Punch, Courage of Kahless, Risa Sunrise, a Virgin Risa Sunrise and Choco-lutus.

    The Next Generation Geeki Tikis are available for purchase exclusively from ThinkGeek, and are available online and in stores. Visit ThinkGeek.com for more information or to purchase. Go to www.GeekiTikis.com to sign up for the Beeline Creative newsletter and for product alerts, and follow them at @beelinecreative.

