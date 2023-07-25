Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 30, 2017

    WATCH: "Give Them A Vulcan Hello"

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    CBS All Access has released “Give Them a Vulcan Hello,” a 40-second clip from the Star Trek: Discovery series premiere. In it, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) states her case to Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) for attacking the Klingons before the Klingons attack the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

    Check it out:

    Stream all-new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Sundays at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT, exclusively on CBS All Access.

