WATCH: "Give Them A Vulcan Hello"

CBS All Access has released “Give Them a Vulcan Hello,” a 40-second clip from the Star Trek: Discovery series premiere. In it, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) states her case to Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) for attacking the Klingons before the Klingons attack the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

Check it out:

