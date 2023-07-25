WATCH: George Takei Talks Trek on EPIX 24-Hour Star Trek Marathon

EPIX, the premium entertainment network that has premiered several of William Shatner’s recent documentaries, will, starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, hold a 24-hour Star Trek Fest. Anchored by the world television premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness, the marathon also will feature all-new commentary from Star Trek: The Original Series living legends Leonard Nimoy and George Takei.

Star Trek Into Darkness will air at 8 p.m., preceded at 7:45 p.m. by “A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy.” Interview segments with Takei will air throughout the marathon but fans can watch four of them exclusively on StarTrek.com. In the first video, Takei talks about receiving the Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country script:

Takei on agreeing to return for Star Trek V: The Final Frontier:

Takei on the cast being lifetime friends:

Takei reveals his favorite Star Trek movie:

Additionally, all of the Trek programming will be available via EPIX-On-Demand, EPIX.com and on all EPIX apps for the rest of the month.

And here is the full Star Trek Fest schedule: