    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 13, 2014

    WATCH: George Takei Talks Trek on EPIX 24-Hour Star Trek Marathon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    EPIX, the premium entertainment network that has premiered several of William Shatner’s recent documentaries, will, starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, hold a 24-hour Star Trek Fest. Anchored by the world television premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness, the marathon also will feature all-new commentary from Star Trek: The Original Series living legends Leonard Nimoy and George Takei.

    Star Trek Into Darkness will air at 8 p.m., preceded at 7:45 p.m. by “A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy.” Interview segments with Takei will air throughout the marathon but fans can watch four of them exclusively on StarTrek.com.  In the first video, Takei talks about receiving the Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country script:

    Takei on agreeing to return for Star Trek V: The Final Frontier:

    Takei on the cast being lifetime friends:

    Takei reveals his favorite Star Trek movie:

    Additionally, all of the Trek programming will be available via EPIX-On-Demand, EPIX.com and on all EPIX apps for the rest of the month.

    And here is the full Star Trek Fest schedule:

    6:00 AMThe Captains Close-Up: William Shatner EPIX Original Documentary

    6:45 AMTrekkies

    8:15 AMThe Captains Close-Up: Patrick Stewart EPIX Original Documentary

    8:50 AMStar Trek: The Motion Picture

    11:05 AMStar Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    1:05 PMStar Trek III: The Search for Spock

    2:55 PM William Shatner's Get a Life! EPIX Original Documentary

    4:00 PM – Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    5:50 PMStar Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    7:45 PMA Conversation with Leonard Nimoy EPIX Special Presentation

    8:00 PMStar Trek Into Darkness World Television Premiere

    10:15 PMStar Trek III: The Search for Spock

    12:05 AMStar Trek Into Darkness

    2:20 AMStar Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    4:20 AMThe Captains EPIX Original Documentary

    For more information about EPIX, go to EPIXHD.com.

