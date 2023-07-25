Published Feb 13, 2014
WATCH: George Takei Talks Trek on EPIX 24-Hour Star Trek Marathon
WATCH: George Takei Talks Trek on EPIX 24-Hour Star Trek Marathon
EPIX, the premium entertainment network that has premiered several of William Shatner’s recent documentaries, will, starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, hold a 24-hour Star Trek Fest. Anchored by the world television premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness, the marathon also will feature all-new commentary from Star Trek: The Original Series living legends Leonard Nimoy and George Takei.
Star Trek Into Darkness will air at 8 p.m., preceded at 7:45 p.m. by “A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy.” Interview segments with Takei will air throughout the marathon but fans can watch four of them exclusively on StarTrek.com. In the first video, Takei talks about receiving the Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country script:
Takei on agreeing to return for Star Trek V: The Final Frontier:
Takei on the cast being lifetime friends:
Takei reveals his favorite Star Trek movie:
Additionally, all of the Trek programming will be available via EPIX-On-Demand, EPIX.com and on all EPIX apps for the rest of the month.
And here is the full Star Trek Fest schedule:
6:00 AM – The Captains Close-Up: William Shatner EPIX Original Documentary
6:45 AM – Trekkies
8:15 AM – The Captains Close-Up: Patrick Stewart EPIX Original Documentary
8:50 AM – Star Trek: The Motion Picture
11:05 AM – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
1:05 PM – Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
2:55 PM – William Shatner's Get a Life! EPIX Original Documentary
4:00 PM – Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
5:50 PM – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
7:45 PM – A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy EPIX Special Presentation
8:00 PM – Star Trek Into Darkness World Television Premiere
10:15 PM – Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
12:05 AM – Star Trek Into Darkness
2:20 AM – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
4:20 AM – The Captains EPIX Original Documentary
For more information about EPIX, go to EPIXHD.com.