    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 10, 2018

    WATCH: Full Sir Patrick Announcement

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    CBS All Access has just released a full, 13-minute video of Patrick Stewart's surprise appearance at Star Trek Las Vegas, during which he announced that he would return to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series that tells the story of the next chapter in Picard’s life. The remarkable moment took place on August 4 at STLV, as executive producer Alex Kurtzman told fans a new show was on the way and explained that he needed some help from a friend in explaining it. Enter... Sir Patrick.

