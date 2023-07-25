WATCH: Full Sir Patrick Announcement

CBS All Access has just released a full, 13-minute video of Patrick Stewart's surprise appearance at Star Trek Las Vegas, during which he announced that he would return to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series that tells the story of the next chapter in Picard’s life. The remarkable moment took place on August 4 at STLV, as executive producer Alex Kurtzman told fans a new show was on the way and explained that he needed some help from a friend in explaining it. Enter... Sir Patrick.

Check it out in all its glory: