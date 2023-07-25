Published Sep 18, 2017
WATCH: First Four Discovery Episode Titles Revealed
CBS All Access has just released a new video revealing the titles of the first four episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. The titles are "The Vulcan Hello," "Battle at the Binary Stars," "Context Is for Kings" and "The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry." Check out the video:
Titles for episodes 1-4 of #StarTrekDiscovery have been revealed! Stream the world premiere this Sunday: https://t.co/4RMvmz6Rwipic.twitter.com/WvQ6DLF0O2— Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) September 18, 2017
Star Trek: Discovery premieres in the U.S. on CBS All Access Sunday, Sept. 24, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.