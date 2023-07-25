Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jan 25, 2018

    WATCH: Fanning, Oswalt Speak Klingon in Please Stand By Clip

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Wendy, a young autistic woman and major Star Trek fan, runs away from her caregiver in order to boldly go and deliver her 500-page Trek script to a writing competition in Hollywood. Such is the plot of Please Stand By, a new big-screen dramedy with the talented Dakota Fanning in the role of Wendy.

    StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive clip from the film, which also stars Alice Eve (from Star Trek Into Darkness), Patton Oswalt and Toni Collette.

    Please Stand By will open January 26 in theaters and be available on demand and via iTunes and Amazon that same day.

    Visit www.pleasestandbyfilm.com for additional details.

