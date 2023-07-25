Watch Exclusive Clip From Colm Meaney's New Movie

By the time Deep Space Nine ended its seven-year run it was amazing to some fans that Colm Meaney actually ever had any time at all to do the show. That’s how ubiquitous a presence he was in movies and on TV. Since DS9 wrapped, Meaney has been just as busy, and that’s not changed even now that he’s a regular on Hell on Wheels. The actor has four feature films in post-production now and another, Stand Off, due for release on February 22. And StarTrek.com has exclusive clip of Meaney in a scene from the movie, which co-stars Brendan Fraser and Martin McCann.

Here’s the plot synopsis: In a misguided attempt to protect his family and pay back gambling debts to the local Mobster, Jimbo (McCann) robs a fish market, which is coincidentally owned by the same Mobster. On the run, Jimbo is cornered in a local curio shop, where he takes hostage an assortment of colorful characters, including Maguire (Fraser), who may be his illegitimate father. Surrounded by the Police, the SAS, and the Mobster's crew, the young man must find a way out of his precarious predicament with the help of his oddball captives. Meaney plays Detective Weller, a cop who has been called in to handle the "stand off" after Jimbo is cornered at the curio shop.