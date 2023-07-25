Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published May 7, 2013

    WATCH: Enterprise KRE-O Crew In New Stop-Motion Video

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's here and it's funny. It is the long-promised, long-in-the-works Star Trek stop-motion digital short. Created by Hasbro and Bad Robot, the short spins an amusing Trek adventure utilizing the KRE-O Star Trek Building Sets available now in stores, including the Enterprise, Transporter Room, a Klingon Bird-of-Prey and more. In-jokes abound, with the dialogue and visuals poking fun at everything from redshirts and ships made out of blocks to lens flares and items sold separately.The short will make its television broadcast debut on May 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST on Cartoon Network.

    Click HERE to read our story detailing Hasbro's entire Star Trek KRE-O line and start building at Toys R Us.

