WATCH: Discovery Season Two Red Carpet Premiere

The Conrad in New York City was the place for Star Trek fans to be on Thursday night, as Star Trek: Discovery assimilated the hotel — and the multiplex movie theater within it — to celebrate the premiere of the show’s second season.Where to begin? Some lucky fans got to be in the red carpet room as Discovery cast and creatives met the press, including TV crews, newspaper journalists, bloggers, as well as the StarTrek.com team and our Facebook Live crew.

Up next came the premiere of “Brother,” which played on several movie screens... complete with crystal-clear cinematic visuals and thunderous, seat-rattling sound. Bonus: Alex Kurtzman and Sonequa Martin-Green, joined by all their fellow actors and creatives, greeted the crowd in each packed theater before the lights went down and the episode started.