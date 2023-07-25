Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 17, 2019

    WATCH: Discovery Season Two Red Carpet Premiere

    Watch as cast, creatives, fans and more attend red carpet premiere of season two of Discovery

    Premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, Season Two

    StarTrek.com

    The Conrad in New York City was the place for Star Trek fans to be on Thursday night, as Star Trek: Discovery assimilated the hotel — and the multiplex movie theater within it — to celebrate the premiere of the show’s second season.Where to begin? Some lucky fans got to be in the red carpet room as Discovery cast and creatives met the press, including TV crews, newspaper journalists, bloggers, as well as the StarTrek.com team and our Facebook Live crew.

    Up next came the premiere of “Brother,” which played on several movie screens... complete with crystal-clear cinematic visuals and thunderous, seat-rattling sound. Bonus: Alex Kurtzman and Sonequa Martin-Green, joined by all their fellow actors and creatives, greeted the crowd in each packed theater before the lights went down and the episode started.

    Sonequa Martin-Green and Gersha Phillips

    StarTrek.com

    And then there was the after-party. Late into the night, the Discovery cast and creatives and special guests mingled over a buffet dinner, passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

    Ronnie Rowe Jr., Hannah Cheesman and Emily Coutts

    StarTrek.com

    Shazad Latif and Mary Wiseman

    StarTrek.com

    Doug Jones, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Shazad Latif and Wilson Cruz

    StarTrek.com

    Brother, it was fun.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top