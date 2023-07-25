Published Jan 17, 2019
WATCH: Discovery Season Two Red Carpet Premiere
Watch as cast, creatives, fans and more attend red carpet premiere of season two of Discovery
The Conrad in New York City was the place for Star Trek fans to be on Thursday night, as Star Trek: Discovery assimilated the hotel — and the multiplex movie theater within it — to celebrate the premiere of the show’s second season.Where to begin? Some lucky fans got to be in the red carpet room as Discovery cast and creatives met the press, including TV crews, newspaper journalists, bloggers, as well as the StarTrek.com team and our Facebook Live crew.
Up next came the premiere of “Brother,” which played on several movie screens... complete with crystal-clear cinematic visuals and thunderous, seat-rattling sound. Bonus: Alex Kurtzman and Sonequa Martin-Green, joined by all their fellow actors and creatives, greeted the crowd in each packed theater before the lights went down and the episode started.
And then there was the after-party. Late into the night, the Discovery cast and creatives and special guests mingled over a buffet dinner, passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
Brother, it was fun.