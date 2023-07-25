Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Aug 29, 2013

    WATCH: Creating A Convincing Enterprise

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Into Darkness will beam on to Blu-ray on September 10 and, to help continue building excitement for its release, Paramount Home Media Distribution has provided StarTrek.com with a clip from “Rebuilding the Enterprise,” one of the many extras on the Blu-ray. In it, director-producer J.J. Abrams discusses how a well-built ship set helped the actors more convincingly deliver their performances.

    Click HERE to pre-order the Star Trek Into Darkness Blu-ray.

