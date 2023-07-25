Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 6, 2013

    WATCH: Conversation with the Star Trek Into Darkness Crew

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    J.J. Abrams, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban and Alice Eve gather around a table and chat about their experience making Star Trek Into Darkness. Sounds cool to us, and we’re betting you’ll find the two-minute segment fascinating as well, particularly Pegg's anecdote what happened when he ate lunch and then shot several takes of a grueling action sequence. It’s part of Yahoo! Movies Present Star Trek Central, where they’ll be showcasing segments like this, plus featuring photos, news and more building to the release of Star Trek Into Darkness on May 15/17.

