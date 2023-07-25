Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 22, 2014

    WATCH: Behind the Scenes of The Official Starships Collection

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek The Official Starships Collection has provided StarTrek.com with something a little unusual: exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from a recent photoshoot. The video includes the best look yet at some of the upcoming ships, including various versions of the Enterprise and several alien ships.

    The Official Starships Collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.

