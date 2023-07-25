Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Aug 13, 2018

    WATCH: Becoming a Klingon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    From human to Klingon in one minute? Don’t let the speed of this video fool you. From concept to screen, some of the creatures on Star Trek: Discovery took 600-700 hours of labor to develop.

    The Klingon above is the handiwork of the Star Trek: Discovery makeup team, which has earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special (for their work on "Will You Take My Hand?"). The nominated Discovery team includes:

    Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department HeadJames Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department HeadHugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects ArtistRocky Faulkner, Special Makeup Effects ArtistChris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects ArtistShane Zander, Additional Makeup Effects ArtistNevillePage, Prosthetic DesignerMichael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer

    Star Trek: Discovery's first season is available on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. It's available on Netflix in the rest of the world.

