WATCH: Becoming a Klingon

The Klingon above is the handiwork of the Star Trek: Discovery makeup team, which has earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special (for their work on "Will You Take My Hand?"). The nominated Discovery team includes:

Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department HeadJames Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department HeadHugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects ArtistRocky Faulkner, Special Makeup Effects ArtistChris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects ArtistShane Zander, Additional Makeup Effects ArtistNevillePage, Prosthetic DesignerMichael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer

Star Trek: Discovery's first season is available on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. It's available on Netflix in the rest of the world.