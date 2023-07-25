WATCH: A Whole New Trek

Season two of Star Trek: Discovery will launch on Thursday, January 17, 2019, and CBS All Access has just released a new promotional trailer. The action-packed 30-second spot features explosions, familiar characters and newcomers, including Captain Pike and Spock... a smiling Spock. Check it out:
Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.