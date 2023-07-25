Published Aug 17, 2017
WATCH: 'A Long Way From Home'
Today, CBS All Access released a new Star Trek: Discovery video for U.S. fans.
Here's the Facebook tagline: "We strive toward this dream of peace where all species can share common ground." From the look of things, though, it won't be easy.
Check it out:
We are a long way from home. #StarTrekDiscovery is streaming on CBS All Access starting 9/24: https://t.co/x9PIfpn9fBpic.twitter.com/jOApDamMr5— Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) August 17, 2017