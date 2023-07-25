WATCH: "A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy" from EPIX's Star Trek Fest

StarTrek.com reported the other day that EPIX will hold a 24-hour Star Trek Fest starting on Sunday at 6 a.m. EST. We also told you that Star Trek Fest will include the world television premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness, several other Trek movies and William Shatner-directed documentaries, as well as all-new commentary from Star Trek: The Original Series living legends Leonard Nimoy and George Takei. And we even gave you a sneak peek at some of Takei's comments.

Well, now we've got an exclusive first look at "A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy," which will air at 7:45 p.m. preceding Star Trek Into Darkness.

Visit EPIXHD.com for additional details about EPIX and Star Trek Fest.