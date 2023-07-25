Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 14, 2014

    WATCH: "A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy" from EPIX's Star Trek Fest

    WATCH: "A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy" from EPIX's Star Trek Fest

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com reported the other day that EPIX will hold a 24-hour Star Trek Fest starting on Sunday at 6 a.m. EST. We also told you that Star Trek Fest will include the world television premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness, several other Trek movies and William Shatner-directed documentaries, as well as all-new commentary from Star Trek: The Original Series living legends Leonard Nimoy and George Takei. And we even gave you a sneak peek at some of Takei's comments.

    Well, now we've got an exclusive first look at "A Conversation with Leonard Nimoy," which will air at 7:45 p.m. preceding Star Trek Into Darkness.

    Visit EPIXHD.com for additional details about EPIX and Star Trek Fest.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top