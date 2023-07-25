Watch 30 Minutes of STAR TREK: The Video Game Gameplay

STAR TREK: The Video Game will be available on Tuesday for everyone to play on their own, but for those who just can't wait, IGN.com recently posted 30 minutes of actual gameplay. IGN presents three early sections from the game -- broken down into Opening Mission, Visiting New Vulcan and Taking Control of the Enterprise -- each featuring commentary from IGN players Dan and Alex as they play. Fans will watch Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew in action, will get a good look at New Vulcan and the villainous Gorn, will witness the Vulcan mind meld put to good use, and will hear numerous music cues by Michael Giacchino.