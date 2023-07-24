WARP FIVE: Kether Donohue on Peanut Hamper's Mathematically Perfect Redemption

Donohue could not help but express her adoration for Peanut Hamper, crediting the McMahan, the series' creator, showrunner, and executive producer, "Mike made Peanut Hamper a really layered robot character. I mean that may sound silly to say, but it's true."

Elaborating further, Donohue explained, "I love Peanut Hamper because she has twists and turns even in the matter of one line. At the beginning of the line, she could start off sarcastic and sardonic, and by the end of the line, she could be enthusiastic and horny. She surprised me as I was recording her. That's my favorite part of any character, but particularly her."

In fact, the Venn diagram of Peanut Hamper and her character Lindsay Jillian on You're The Worst would have a major overlapping segment. Upon reflection, Donohue noted, "If Lindsay was a neurotic robot, I think she might be Peanut Hamper. I don't know. I think maybe Peanut Hamper is Lindsay, or vice versa. She fools around the route. Peanut Hamper gets around. She gets around the block."

"Peanut Hamper just needs a Gretchen, she needs a partner in crime," joked Donohue."

"Honestly, she's kind of a walking contradict... not a walking; she doesn't walk," said Donohue, "She's kind of a floating contradiction, which is also why I love her. I even shared with Mike one day... this is just my interpretation, but I feel like Peanut Hamper actually does have a good heart deep down inside somewhere. She's just really traumatized by her father because she had a monologue in her first episode where she talks about how she was always trying to impress her dad. She puts up a front and plays it cold, like she doesn't care, but I think she really does. She's just insecure; that's my theory."