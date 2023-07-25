Walter Koenig Star Celebration, Day Two Recap

Cut to a couple of hours later. It's 6:30, time for a cocktail party outdoors at the Beverly Garland Hotel. Fans are gathering, many of the men in suits and ties, many of the ladies in dresses. It's the same with the actors and the special guests who've come to join in the fun. Nichelle Nichols arrives, looking glam and glittery. Harlan Ellison is holding court in the shade. Tracy Scoggins is there, as are Jamie Farr, Courtney Peldon John Carrigan, Chase Masterson, Jerry Doyle, Dorothy Fontana and more. Walter Koenig is there with his wife, Judy. Koenig's daughter Danielle taps her dad on the shoulder. He sees her and there's a twinkle in his eye. "Hi, darling," he says, wrapping her in a hug. He and Nichols embrace. StarTrek.com catches a moment with Koenig. "It's... neat," he says of the proceedings, a broad smile on his face. "I'm really enjoying myself."

An hour later, the group -- which now includes Wil Wheaton, Garrett Wang and Manu Intiraymi -- heads into a ballroom for what emcee Jimmy Pardo promises will be a raucous roast of Koenig. He emphasizes that it is a roast and that the fur may fly. Pardo isn't just the emcee; he's Koenig's son-in-law, married to Danielle Koenig for 14 years and the father of Koenig's grandson, Oliver. "The family was worried it'd never happen," Parado says of the Star. "We were worried his toupee would get a Star before he did." He adds another zinger, saying, "I'm going to keep this moving because it's 9 o'clock and most of you are usually asleep by now."