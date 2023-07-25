Walter Koenig Receives His Star!

Gubler then returned and invited Leonard Nimoy to speak. Koenig and Nimoy greeted each other warmly and Nimoy addressed the crowd. "Some things happen quickly," he said. "Some things take a long time. This took a looooong time. But we're happy to be here for Walter today... Walter took the slim dimensions of his character and created a 3D, flesh and blood character... To Walter and all yours, your family, live long and prosper."

Koenig then spent a half hour posing for photos for the press, with fans, family and friends by his Star before heading over to the famous, nearby Roosevelt Hotel for a private reception thrown by Koenig's wife, Judy. The room was beautiful, the food plentiful and the band talented. Koenig posed for photos, conversed with friends, and danced lovingly with his wife.

Finally, StarTrek.com grabbed a few moments with the man of the hour. Koenig smiled softly when asked how it felt to at long last receive his Star. "It was very nice," he said. "I'm a little tired, so I'm not firing on all pistons here. And I'm also still juggling it around in my mind what it means, so that I can come to some sort of determination as to what it signifies."