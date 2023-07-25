Walter Koenig Gets His Star

Walter Koenig, beloved worldwide for his portrayal of Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series and seven Star Trek features, will at long last receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the announcement today that Honorees for 2012 would include Koenig, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Kate Winslet, Star Trek: Generations actor Malcolm McDowell, Valerie Bertinelli, Adam West, Mariska Hargitay, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Matt Groening, and, posthumously, Richard Burton and Barry White, among others. StarTrek.com actually informed Koenig of the big news late this afternoon, but he at first thought we were mistaken. "I didn't believe you," Koenig admitted. "That is, I thought it was one of those erroneous rumors that occasionally gets spread. I assumed that they would contact those elected before the public announcement and, evidently, that's not the case."

The honor has been a long time coming. Now, Koenig will join some of Hollywood’s biggest legends – as well as fellow Star Trek figures Gene Roddenberry, William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols and George Takei – on the Walk of Fame. “I certainly do feel honored,” Koenig told us. “It means that my modest body of work has some meaning and has been acknowledged. That's always a very nice feeling.”

Countless Star Trek fans pushed hard to make today's news a reality, and Koenig had a special message for them: "They've been incredible and I'm deeply grateful for their support," he said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you! And special thanks to my wife, Judy, (and also to) Sky Conway and Patty Wright."

Congratulations, Walter. Well-deserved and long overdue.