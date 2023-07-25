Wallace Langham, Star Trek: Voyager's Flotter T. Water III

You make quite an impression during your moments as Paul. First, what interested you about the character? And how much leeway did you have in playing the scene, as it feels very improvised?

LANGHAM: You know, I was really attracted to playing a character without shame. Personally, I'm kind of reserved, and I thought Paul was a good excuse to let loose. Jeremy was great about collaborating with me. I love that. I believe it's the best way to make a project great. So, I had as much latitude as I wanted, but I consulted with Jeremy along the way about not making Paul a cartoon. Interestingly enough, we stuck pretty close to the script. The only real improv is when I yell at the dog. That dog was a pro, didn't even flinch.

The character is really sleazy. How surprised do you think your fans will be to see you in this role?

LANGHAM: I hope that my fans are surprised. That was my intention. I don't want them to be bored.

How pleased are you that thanks to the limited theatrical release/VOD release, moviegoers will actually get a chance to see the movie?

LANGHAM: I gotta say, I like it. I'm a bit of a luddite when it comes to technology, but I'm smart enough to embrace innovation. I think the fact that we can get more people's attention faster is a great thing.

You've also got Transcendence on the way, out in April. That's a huge movie with Johnny Depp. Who do you play and how does the character fit into the storyline?

LANGHAM: I play Dr. Strauss. He gives Johnny Depp and company some bad news early on in the film. It's the type of role that was important to the entire picture. Without it, the plot can't progress. You can see the side of my head in the trailer, which is most of what I do in the film.

And then there's Buttwhistle, which is another indie, and also Draft Day, which is a big-name sports comedy. Same questions: what do you play in each of those films and how do you figure into the action?

LANGHAM: In Buttwhistle, I play a dad. I don't get to play dads that often. Mr. Confer is an average guy, with an average wife, or so it seems... In Draft Day, I play Pete Begler, the fictionalized General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Pete's trying to acquire Sonny Weaver's (Kevin Costner) quarterback. Interesting thing about that scene: I had to act a phone call with Kevin, but he had finished shooting the day before. So, I did my scene to his recorded take. It was tricky.

Let's also talk about CSI for a few minutes. When you signed on in season three you couldn't possibly know you'd be there 12 years later. How surreal an experience has it been?

LANGHAM: This is gonna sound completely fake, but it's true: CSI has been the greatest gift to me. In season 3, I replaced an actor who wasn't available. I hadn't seen the show. I had no idea what I was doing. Thankfully, William Petersen was a fan of mine, and took pity on me. The fact that it has snowballed into a 12-year gig still floors me.

How would you say Hodges has evolved as a character since we first met him, and give us a feeling for what's coming up for him on the show.

LANGHAM: I think there's a deepening to Hodges, a maturation that's occurring. He seems more confident in his work. His love life is a totally different matter. I'm not sure what surprises are in store for Hodges. I'm looking forward to season 15 to find out.

And let's end this by bringing CSI and Star Trek together. Hodges' cat is named Kobayashi Maru. Was that your idea? If not, whose? And either way, given your own Trek connection, how cool is the inside joke?

LANGHAM: I wish that I was bright enough to come up with that. I believe that (veteran Trek writer-producer) Naren Shankar may have named the cat. It's an amazing fun fact.

