Vulcan's Trekcetera Museum Opens Today

For those eager to visit the Trekcetera Museum, it’s located at 118-2nd Avenue S. Vulcan, with Vulcan itself situated between Calgary and Lethbridge. Vulcan, as many fans know, is also home to the Spock Days Festival, an annual event held the second week of June. Vulcan will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend, with the Trekcetera Museum’s grand opening among the highlights.