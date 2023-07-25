VR Game Adds NCC-1701 Bridge

Playable cooperatively with a crew of up to four or solo as captain, players will be swept up into the Star Trek universe as they command a Starfleet vessel and complete missions that will determine the fate of their ship and her crew. It should be noted that the original U.S.S. Enterprise bridge crew will be playable in the Ongoing Voyages mode, which will procedurally generate missions for countless hours of co-op and solo adventure.

"We felt it was important to include a part of the classic Star Trek with this game, especially during Star Trek's 50th anniversary," David Votypka, Sr. Creative Director at Red Storm Entertainment, said in a statement. "The original U.S.S. Enterprise is such an iconic part of the franchise -- it's the ship that started it all."

Star Trek: Bridge Crew will launch on May 30. For additional details, visit www.startrekbridgecrew.com.