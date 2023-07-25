Voyager's "Warlord" 20 Years Later

“Warlord” was one of 28 Voyager episodes directed by David Livingston. He directed a total of 62 episodes of Trek, spanning TNG, DS9, Voyager and Enterprise. One of our favorite exchanges of dialogue:

KES: “How can I go back to my normal life as if nothing ever happened?"

TUVOK: "You cannot. This experience will force you to adapt. You are no longer the same person and the course of your life will change as a result. Where that new course leads... is up to you."