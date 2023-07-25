Voyager's "Mortal Coil" Aired 18 Years Ago Today

Neelix, for much of Star Trek: Voyager's first four seasons, provided comic relief. However, in "Mortal Coil," episode 12 of season four -- which aired 18 years ago today -- the Talaxian character was at long last given his dramatic due. Neelix died, only to be brought back to life thanks to Seven of Nine's Borg nanoprobes. Neelix's resurrection wasn't without complications, as he struggled physically, spirtually and emotionally in the days after.