    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Oct 8, 2013

    Voyager's Jeri Ryan Returning To Sci-Fi Game In Helix

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Syfy, in a press release, describes Helix as “an intense thriller about a team of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control who travel to the high-tech research facility Arctic Biosystems, to investigate a possible disease outbreak, only to find themselves pulled into a terrifying life-and-death struggle that may hold the key to mankind’s salvation or total annihilation. However, the lethal threat is just the tip of the iceberg, and as the virus evolves, the chilling truth begins to unravel.”

    The show, which has a 13-episode first-season commitment, will star yet another familiar Star Trek face, Billy Campbell. Campbell lost out to Jonathan Frakes for the role of Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, but later guest starred on TNG as Thadiun Okuna in “The Outrageous Okuna.” Ryan, according to Syfy, will portray “the beautiful and charismatic Constance Sutton, the Chief Operating Officer of Ilaria Corporation, owner of Arctic Biosystems, the research facility where the series takes place. Charming and savvy, Sutton is used to getting her way at any cost.”

    Helix will debut early next year.

