Voyager's "Coda" Debuted 20 Years Ago Today

Janeway dies and meets her dad, Vice Admiral Janeway, but she's just not buying it. Such is the plot, or part of it, of the Star Trek: Voyager episode, "Coda," which first aired on January 29, 1997 -- or 20 years ago today. To commemorate the occasion, StarTrek.com is pleased to share several facts, figures and anecdotes about the hour.

"Coda" was the 15th episode of Voyager's third season.

Jeri Taylor wrote the "Coda" teleplay, incorporating elements of her Janeway-heavy novel Mosaic into the captain's background.