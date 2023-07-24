Voyager's Caretaker: An Interview with Robert Picardo

StarTrek.com: You are a passionate advocate for science and a member of the Planetary Society’s Board of Directors. How has your involvement with these causes impacted your life?

Robert Picardo: When I was first recruited by the Planetary Society, Voyager had been on the air for about three years. There was a fundraiser for Ray Bradbury’s birthday, and they had actors who had agreed to be in a reading. Charlton Heston, John Rhys Davies, John de Lancie, and Tim Russ... we were all asked to be in this reading. Afterwards, the two surviving founders called me and asked me to be on the advisory board. They knew I had an interest in science and had been a biology major for a year and a half.

I agreed and understood they wanted me to help bring their message to the science fiction fandom. It wasn’t as if I was going to suddenly pretend I knew more about space exploration than I did. To be completely honest, I was not knowledgeable about it. I lived through the Apollo Moon landing and experienced the same excitement and thrill that we all did, but I wasn’t particularly conversant with the other missions. What I began to understand at that moment was that Star Trek affords you certain opportunities. You’re a part of a saga that has inspired so many people to pursue careers in space exploration, technology, engineering, and science, and you’re suddenly given access and welcomed in to a club that you’d never be in otherwise.

I sat on stage with five men who had walked on the moon at Star Trek’s 30th anniversary and felt a little ridiculous. I thought, “What am I doing here?” But the audience doesn’t make you feel ridiculous, and more surprisingly the astronauts don’t make you feel ridiculous about it! [laughs] I could either find this opportunity uncomfortable or I could embrace it, and I chose the latter. I felt that if I’m going to meet all of these cool people, then I’m going to ask questions, use the access I have to try to do something positive, and try to get more public involvement. By and large, science fiction fans tend to be science fans anyway, and if they don’t know that you can help them realize it. I decided to take that opportunity and bring the message to the Star Trek community. If you think Star Trek is cool, look how cool what we’re actually doing now is.

During Voyager, I was involved with some of the Planetary Society’s educational challenges for young people. The Mars rover Sojourner landed early on in Voyager’s tenure on the air, and the Planetary Society had a strategic partnership with the LEGO company. High school kids could build their own Mars rover and ship it to a competing high school. Meanwhile, each high school constructed their own Martian surface that the rest of the schools never got to see. So the first school who shipped their rover would telecommunicate and command their rover to explore the unknown Martian surface at the other school and send the data back over the internet. This was called Red Rover. I visited schools in Los Angeles and saw the kids involved with the project.

I [also] think I’m the only Star Trek actor to arrange to have a public service announcement shot on a Star Trek set. It was a commercial for the Mars Millennium Project, which was designed to get kids interested in astronomy. About three years ago, I received an email from a young woman who had seen that public service announcement while she was watching Voyager as a thirteen year-old, and it changed her life. She entered the competition, won, studied in Montreal, and ended up becoming an astronomer. The last line in her email was roughly, “If you ever wonder whether committing your time to inspire young people makes a difference, I’m here to tell you it does.” So that was wonderful and made me very grateful that my involvement with the Planetary Society had been presented to me entirely because of my work on Star Trek.

StarTrek.com: Between your science advocation work and acting, it sounds as though describing your schedule as a hectic one is surely an understatement. What other projects are you currently working on?

Robert Picardo: In the last year, I was back on stage in New York. That was great fun. I did a musical called “Enter Laughing,” based on the Carl Reiner book. It was hard to do theater while filming Voyager, but after that I’ve done quite a bit of it in California. It was fun to be back at the scene of the crime, so to speak, as I began my career here in Manhattan. I’m presently playing a recurring character on an Apple TV+ series called Dickinson. We’re just finishing up season two of that. I also recently started playing a recurring character on a BET show called The Family Business, with Ernie Hudson. I play a bad guy, a gangster-type on that show.

Since I’m based on the east coast again, I’m not as able to do my monthly Planetary Post videos for the Planetary Society. They’re more sporadic, which is one thing I regret. One of my resolutions is to get back to doing more of them. There are certainly other irons in the fire, and things that could and may happen, that I can’t speak about.