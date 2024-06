The upcoming Star Trek: Voyager Heroes & Villains Trading Cards set from Rittenhouse will feature 100 cards, including 50 different autograph cards signed by such series regulars as Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson and Robert Beltran, as well as guest stars including Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes, John Rhys-Davis and Lori Petty and first-time signer Jason Alexander. Voyager fans will remember that the Seinfeld actor and longtime Trek fan played Kurros in the episode "Think Tank."