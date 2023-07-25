Published Aug 3, 2017
Voyager Boys Reunite at STLV17
Day two of Star Trek Las Vegas gave fans another deep dive into their favorite franchise, as actors, authors, editors, artists, cosplayers, designers participated in panels on the event’s three stages. Check out our overview of some of Day Two’s memorable activities and appearances…
The Boys of Voyager
The Voyager ladies must have been out on the town, and that left the boys — Ethan Phillips, Robert Picardo, Robert Beltran and Garrett Wang - to play. And for an hour they told great stories, mocked each other and got the crowd laughing. They even got serious for a moment or two.
“I don’t have any regrets,” said Beltran, who’s been critical of Voyager’s use of Chakotay over the years. “I had a great time and made great friends.”
Wang, of course, did his spot-on George Takei imitation.
Phillips recalled auditioning for the role of the Doctor. “I went in and read for the part — and didn’t hear anything,” he said. “Then I was asked to come back and audition for Neelix.”
“I couldn’t overact,” Picardo said of playing the Doctor, “because the character was a new technology and he didn’t work the way he was supposed to.”
Dom & Connor, Together Again
It’s always a party when Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer take the stage together, and this year’s joint appearance at STLV was no exception. We really can’t print much of what Keating said, since it was as randy as ever, but let’s just say there were a LOT of laughs. In a quieter moment near the end of the session, Trinneer elicited cheers when he revealed that he’d love to find a way to revisit the Enterprise characters (despite Trip’s demise).
Walter Koenig
The man, the legend. Star Trek’s iconic Chekov took to the main stage in the Leonard Nimoy Theatre and shared stories about his Trek days, revealed that he has high hopes for Discovery and made a particularly interesting observation. Everyone celebrated the 50th anniversary of Star Trek last year, but since he joined TOS in season two, “This is my 50th anniversary.”
Burton Beams to Star Trek Online
Star Trek Online revealed that LeVar Burton will reprise his role as Geordi La Forge in not one, but two upcoming episodes. And the character has received a well-deserved promotion. So, get ready for the adventures of Captain La Forge.
Inside Trek: The Authors & Their Books
John Van Citters of CBS Consumer Products moderated this panel featuring all-star team of writers whose words span the spectrum of Star Trek literature. The group included Ethan Siegel, David Mack, Kevin Dilmore, Robb Pearlman, Dayton Ward and editor Ed Schlesinger.
Siegel explained that his upcoming Treknology book is “about the real-life science behind the technology as it appears on Trek.”
Ward discussed the “vast differences” between writing a novel and a travel guide, such as his recent ones devoted to Vulcan and the Klingon Empire.
Van Citters also previewed images from Pearlman’s upcoming Where’s Waldo-esque book, Search for Spock. Pearlman said he’s “trying to bring out the humor that’s intrinsically there.”
Introducing the Borg Cube
Cherry Tree, Inc. unveiled their limited-edition “Borg Cube” personal computer and virtual reality-capable gaming systems, letting excited fans check it out. Pre-orders are set to begin on September 26, the anniversary of the first TNG episode.
Discovery Exhibit
STLV attendees, after hearing yesterday from Discovery’s actors, producers, writers, authors and creature designers, today got to check out the Discovery Exhibit. The line formed early and stayed steady the entire day as fans checked out the props and costumes flown in straight from the Discovery sets in Toronto. As a special bonus, fans posed for photos in the Discovery Captain’s Chair.
The Big KHAAAAAAAAAAN-test
More than 40 fans got their Khan on during this contest in which people screamed their brains out – much to the delight of their fellow fans who served as the judges.
Winner Deejay L. of Salt Lake City, Utah.
CBS All Access Stage
Jordan Hoffman and Ian Spelling anchored the CBS All-Access Stage, welcoming another wealth of guests to engage in intimate talks with fans. Here’s who appeared on stage:
Sights from Day Two at Star Trek Las Vegas
Klingons Unite - Star Trek: Discovery's Mary Chieffo with Robert O'Reilly
Voyager Director, Anson Williams
Authors David Mack, Dayton Ward & Kevin Dilmore
Deep Space Nine's Kai Opaka - Camille Saviola
TNG Cosplayers
Three-Time Guest Star, Dey Young
Voyager Guest Star, Jeff Yagher
Three-Time Guest Star, Megan Gallagher
One Trek Mind's Best Holo Episodes Top 10
Voyager's Dr. Kadan - Don Most
TNG & Deep Space Nine's Admiral Nechayev - Natalija Nogulich
Monster Maroon Cosplayers
Four-Time Guest Star - Steve Rankin
Artist JK Woodward with Writers Kirsten Beyer & Mike Johnson
Multi-Time Guest Star, Suzie Plakson with John Paladin
Stuntwoman Tracee Cocco
Voyager's Delaney Sisters, Alissa & Heidi Kramer
Spock Star