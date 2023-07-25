Voyager Boys Reunite at STLV17

Day two of Star Trek Las Vegas gave fans another deep dive into their favorite franchise, as actors, authors, editors, artists, cosplayers, designers participated in panels on the event’s three stages. Check out our overview of some of Day Two’s memorable activities and appearances…

The Boys of Voyager

The Voyager ladies must have been out on the town, and that left the boys — Ethan Phillips, Robert Picardo, Robert Beltran and Garrett Wang - to play. And for an hour they told great stories, mocked each other and got the crowd laughing. They even got serious for a moment or two.