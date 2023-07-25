Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Aug 3, 2017

    Voyager Boys Reunite at STLV17

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Day two of Star Trek Las Vegas gave fans another deep dive into their favorite franchise, as actors, authors, editors, artists, cosplayers, designers participated in panels on the event’s three stages. Check out our overview of some of Day Two’s memorable activities and appearances…

    The Boys of Voyager

    The Voyager ladies must have been out on the town, and that left the boys — Ethan Phillips, Robert Picardo, Robert Beltran and Garrett Wang - to play. And for an hour they told great stories, mocked each other and got the crowd laughing. They even got serious for a moment or two.

    “I don’t have any regrets,” said Beltran, who’s been critical of Voyager’s use of Chakotay over the years. “I had a great time and made great friends.”

    Wang, of course, did his spot-on George Takei imitation.

    Phillips recalled auditioning for the role of the Doctor. “I went in and read for the part — and didn’t hear anything,” he said. “Then I was asked to come back and audition for Neelix.”

    “I couldn’t overact,” Picardo said of playing the Doctor, “because the character was a new technology and he didn’t work the way he was supposed to.”

    Dom & Connor, Together Again

    It’s always a party when Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer take the stage together, and this year’s joint appearance at STLV was no exception. We really can’t print much of what Keating said, since it was as randy as ever, but let’s just say there were a LOT of laughs. In a quieter moment near the end of the session, Trinneer elicited cheers when he revealed that he’d love to find a way to revisit the Enterprise characters (despite Trip’s demise).

    Walter Koenig

    The man, the legend. Star Trek’s iconic Chekov took to the main stage in the Leonard Nimoy Theatre and shared stories about his Trek days, revealed that he has high hopes for Discovery and made a particularly interesting observation. Everyone celebrated the 50th anniversary of Star Trek last year, but since he joined TOS in season two, “This is my 50th anniversary.”

    Burton Beams to Star Trek Online

    Star Trek Online revealed that LeVar Burton will reprise his role as Geordi La Forge in not one, but two upcoming episodes. And the character has received a well-deserved promotion. So, get ready for the adventures of Captain La Forge.

    Inside Trek: The Authors & Their Books

    John Van Citters of CBS Consumer Products moderated this panel featuring all-star team of writers whose words span the spectrum of Star Trek literature. The group included Ethan Siegel, David Mack, Kevin Dilmore, Robb Pearlman, Dayton Ward and editor Ed Schlesinger.

    Siegel explained that his upcoming Treknology book is “about the real-life science behind the technology as it appears on Trek.”

    Ward discussed the “vast differences” between writing a novel and a travel guide, such as his recent ones devoted to Vulcan and the Klingon Empire.

    Van Citters also previewed images from Pearlman’s upcoming Where’s Waldo-esque book, Search for Spock. Pearlman said he’s “trying to bring out the humor that’s intrinsically there.”

    Introducing the Borg Cube

    Cherry Tree, Inc. unveiled their limited-edition “Borg Cube” personal computer and virtual reality-capable gaming systems, letting excited fans check it out. Pre-orders are set to begin on September 26, the anniversary of the first TNG episode.

    Discovery Exhibit

    STLV attendees, after hearing yesterday from Discovery’s actors, producers, writers, authors and creature designers, today got to check out the Discovery Exhibit. The line formed early and stayed steady the entire day as fans checked out the props and costumes flown in straight from the Discovery sets in Toronto. As a special bonus, fans posed for photos in the Discovery Captain’s Chair.

    The Big KHAAAAAAAAAAN-test

    More than 40 fans got their Khan on during this contest in which people screamed their brains out – much to the delight of their fellow fans who served as the judges.

    Winner Deejay L. of Salt Lake City, Utah.

    CBS All Access Stage

    Jordan Hoffman and Ian Spelling anchored the CBS All-Access Stage, welcoming another wealth of guests to engage in intimate talks with fans. Here’s who appeared on stage:

    Robb Pearlman, Author

    David Zappone, What We Left Behind Producer

    Ira Steven Behr. What We Left Behind Producer

    Joanie Brosas, Cosplayer

    Roger Lay, Blu-ray Producer

    Ben Robinson, Eaglemoss

    Trek Trivia Contest Winner, Neil K.

    JK Woodward, Artist

    John Cooley, ANOVOS

    Sarah Gaydos, IDW Pulblishing Editor

    Sights from Day Two at Star Trek Las Vegas

    Klingons Unite - Star Trek: Discovery's Mary Chieffo with Robert O'Reilly

    Voyager Director, Anson Williams

    Authors David Mack, Dayton Ward & Kevin Dilmore

    Deep Space Nine's Kai Opaka - Camille Saviola

    TNG Cosplayers

    Three-Time Guest Star, Dey Young

    Voyager Guest Star, Jeff Yagher

    Three-Time Guest Star, Megan Gallagher

    One Trek Mind's Best Holo Episodes Top 10

    Voyager's Dr. Kadan - Don Most

    TNG & Deep Space Nine's Admiral Nechayev - Natalija Nogulich

    Monster Maroon Cosplayers

    Four-Time Guest Star - Steve Rankin

    Artist JK Woodward with Writers Kirsten Beyer & Mike Johnson

    Multi-Time Guest Star, Suzie Plakson with John Paladin

    Stuntwoman Tracee Cocco

    Voyager's Delaney Sisters, Alissa & Heidi Kramer

    Spock Star

