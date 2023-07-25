Vor'cha and Enterprise-E Models

Star Trek The Official Starships Collection has provided StarTrek.com with detailed video turnarounds showing issues 20, the Vor'cha-class, and 21, the Enterprise-E, giving fans a good look at these new models from every angle.

The Vor'cha is shown as it first appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation, with its original color scheme rather than the more painted version that was used when it appeared on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The Enterprise-E, meanwhile, has been based on the CG model that was built for the movies by Digital Domain.

The Official Starships Collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.